Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 663.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 636,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552,990 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Meritor worth $18,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor in the first quarter valued at $396,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 9.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor in the first quarter valued at $1,741,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at $11,449,000. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR opened at $21.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.50. Meritor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Meritor had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Meritor in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Meritor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

