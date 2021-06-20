Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 182,999 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,999 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schlumberger worth $21,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 56,904 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $410,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,292 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 639,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 195,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.19.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

