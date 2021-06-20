Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,081 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of The J. M. Smucker worth $19,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 1,009.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,432,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,805 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $145,035,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,051,000 after purchasing an additional 964,683 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 357.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,276,000 after purchasing an additional 329,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,917,000 after purchasing an additional 193,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $130.30 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $101.89 and a twelve month high of $140.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,619 shares of company stock worth $348,157. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

