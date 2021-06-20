Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,640 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.56% of NETGEAR worth $19,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $1,078,503.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $28,600.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,590 shares of company stock worth $2,958,145. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTGR shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $38.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.54. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

