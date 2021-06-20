Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,920 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of FirstEnergy worth $18,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 152.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 87.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FE. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.90.

FE stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.43. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

