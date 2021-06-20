Prudential Financial Inc. Has $18.15 Million Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,603 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Saia worth $18,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAIA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective (down from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.86.

Saia stock opened at $202.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.66. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.29 and a twelve month high of $249.30.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Saia’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

