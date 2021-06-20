Prudential Financial Inc. Has $18.54 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 265,642,111 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,274 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $807,313,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,369,000 after purchasing an additional 839,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,321,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock opened at $382.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $383.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $274.72 and a fifty-two week high of $391.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.