Prudential Financial Inc. Has $18.71 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,547 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $18,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $2,077,684,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,955,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,178,000 after buying an additional 123,574 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,760,000 after buying an additional 1,551,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,037,000 after buying an additional 1,394,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,195,000 after buying an additional 46,949 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $180,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,278.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,883,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $182.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.21. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.72. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $193.99.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.73%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

