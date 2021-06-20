Prudential Financial Inc. Has $20.10 Million Stock Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 109,080 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.44% of Select Medical worth $20,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Select Medical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,098,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $611,252,000 after buying an additional 141,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,738,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $604,881,000 after purchasing an additional 533,692 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $85,944,000 after purchasing an additional 47,696 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,990,000 after purchasing an additional 775,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,796,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Select Medical from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other Select Medical news, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $401,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,877.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $186,832.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 175,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,233 in the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEM stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.48. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.25. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Select Medical’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

