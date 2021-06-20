Prudential Financial Inc. Has $20.21 Million Stock Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,591,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,462 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.69% of Chimera Investment worth $20,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,742,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,725,000 after buying an additional 498,202 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,184,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,896,000 after buying an additional 1,564,861 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $24,637,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,726,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,697,000 after buying an additional 46,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

CIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Chimera Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Chimera Investment stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01. Chimera Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.76.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $135.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.06 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 61.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

