Prudential Financial Inc. Has $20.37 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 83.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,094 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.16% of Snap-on worth $20,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 9.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,845,000 after buying an additional 48,375 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 340,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,288,000 after purchasing an additional 31,762 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $20,753,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 106,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,199,000 after purchasing an additional 62,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.02, for a total value of $1,807,825.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total transaction of $1,343,398.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,056,478.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,632 shares of company stock worth $16,943,066. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA opened at $212.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $128.10 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.30.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.83.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

