Prudential Financial Inc. Has $20.59 Million Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,623 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.16% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $20,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FBHS. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 218.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $95.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.37 and a 12 month high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FBHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

