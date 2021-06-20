Prudential Financial Inc. Has $20.61 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 572.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,747 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $20,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078,484 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $547,338,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after buying an additional 2,483,747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,006,034,000 after buying an additional 1,311,447 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,437,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,325,000 after buying an additional 1,022,650 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $154.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.91. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.92 and a twelve month high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

