Prudential Financial Inc. Has $21.18 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,020 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 19,816 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Expedia Group worth $21,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,144,345 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $151,511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,565 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,060 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,165 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,153 shares in the company, valued at $702,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,931 shares of company stock worth $20,699,263. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $162.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.07. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.75 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.76.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.83.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

