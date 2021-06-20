Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,971 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Genuine Parts worth $19,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPC. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

GPC stock opened at $121.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.02.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

