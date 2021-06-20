Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 32,863 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Northern Trust worth $20,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 414,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,579,000 after purchasing an additional 55,806 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 193.1% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 51,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $109.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.64 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.82.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Northern Trust’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $109,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total transaction of $993,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,276 shares of company stock worth $16,518,831. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.