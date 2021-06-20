Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,280 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Mohawk Industries worth $18,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,925 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 471.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $180.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.33. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.79 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MHK shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.81.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

