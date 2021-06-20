Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 56,505 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.14% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $20,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.80.

CRL opened at $353.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.76 and a 52 week high of $359.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $332.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $2,573,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,870,768.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,079 shares of company stock worth $15,847,322. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

