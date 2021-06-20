Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 168,497 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 388.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,497 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Caesars Entertainment worth $18,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,892,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,190,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,399,000 after acquiring an additional 737,487 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,799,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,933,000 after acquiring an additional 568,574 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,477,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,732,000 after acquiring an additional 390,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 46.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 656,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,436,000 after buying an additional 208,131 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,712,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $40,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,628.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,520 shares of company stock valued at $12,728,729 over the last ninety days. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CZR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Shares of CZR opened at $100.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.63. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $113.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

