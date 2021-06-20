Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 33,695 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,695 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $18,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,980,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,747,000 after acquiring an additional 299,617 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,018,000 after purchasing an additional 642,457 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,557,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,749,000 after purchasing an additional 187,345 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,875,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,888,000 after purchasing an additional 312,016 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,693,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $738,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 215,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,639,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $52.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.11 and a 52 week high of $53.92.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

