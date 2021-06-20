Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,885 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $21,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,627,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,219 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 17,792 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,782,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $95.33 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $97.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.