Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,323 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,527,116,000. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,261 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $140,753,000. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,932 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.56 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $53.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.76.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.