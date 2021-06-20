Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,377 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $19,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 36.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,516,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,681 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,236,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 873,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,463,000 after acquiring an additional 325,677 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 415,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,321,000 after buying an additional 202,796 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,911,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $52.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.90.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

