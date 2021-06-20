Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 324,563 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 324,563 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of FormFactor worth $21,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FORM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,309,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FormFactor by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,160,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,567,000 after purchasing an additional 480,369 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth $19,578,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in FormFactor by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 389,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 187,410 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,347,427.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,737. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of FORM opened at $33.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.72. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.