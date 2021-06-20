Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 3,359 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,359 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $19,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,247,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 13,506 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,422,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,878,000 after acquiring an additional 259,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $201,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,764.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,104,421.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,157,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,906. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AIT shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $84.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.25 and a 12 month high of $107.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $840.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.