Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 62,032 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 62,032 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.29% of United Therapeutics worth $21,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 456.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 38.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UTHR opened at $178.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.51. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $98.37 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

UTHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.14.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.