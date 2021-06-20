PTON Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $87.00 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One PTON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PTON has a total market cap of $324,583.45 and $87.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PTON has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PTON

PTON (PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PTON is foresting.io

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

