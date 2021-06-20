Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Holdings Lifted by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $17,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $12,831,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $298.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $279.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Public Storage has a one year low of $183.22 and a one year high of $299.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.08.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their price target on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.75.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

