pulltherug.finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $18.00 (RUGZ)

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. In the last week, pulltherug.finance has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One pulltherug.finance coin can currently be bought for $4.63 or 0.00013163 BTC on exchanges. pulltherug.finance has a market capitalization of $43,691.44 and approximately $18.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00059886 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003848 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00023803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $264.24 or 0.00751286 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00044374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00083349 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Coin Profile

pulltherug.finance (CRYPTO:RUGZ) is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance . pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

Buying and Selling pulltherug.finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pulltherug.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pulltherug.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

