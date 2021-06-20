Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Trading 18.7% Lower This Week

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00003020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $278.15 million and approximately $13.99 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00058113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00133878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00176838 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,640.69 or 1.00033828 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $306.97 or 0.00861584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

