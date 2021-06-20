Pyrk Price Tops $0.0088 on Exchanges (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Pyrk coin can currently be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pyrk has a total market capitalization of $139,479.11 and $5,382.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pyrk has traded up 18% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008353 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000399 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Pyrk Profile

Pyrk uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

