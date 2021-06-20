QASH (QASH) Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. In the last week, QASH has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. QASH has a total market capitalization of $23.17 million and approximately $572,301.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0662 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00058634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00024387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $256.43 or 0.00740373 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00044184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00083230 BTC.

About QASH

QASH is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

