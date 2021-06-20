Quant (QNT) Price Hits $72.24 on Top Exchanges

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Quant coin can now be purchased for approximately $72.24 or 0.00202296 BTC on exchanges. Quant has a total market capitalization of $872.17 million and $26.77 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quant has traded up 26.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000271 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001858 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.83 or 0.00640774 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Quant

Quant is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.