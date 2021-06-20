Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 20th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $16.70 million and $50,752.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000643 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,966.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,168.53 or 0.06201758 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $541.12 or 0.01547551 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.42 or 0.00433051 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00142205 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $260.72 or 0.00745623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.59 or 0.00427817 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007458 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.87 or 0.00365691 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,236,583 coins. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars.

