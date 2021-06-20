Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $7.86 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,312 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.7% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Apple by 1,605.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after acquiring an additional 203,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 288,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,319,000 after acquiring an additional 63,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. New Street Research cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.91.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $130.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.93. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

