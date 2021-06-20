QuickSwap Price Up 15.8% This Week (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 20th. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $97.71 million and approximately $17.58 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for $611.64 or 0.01728677 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

