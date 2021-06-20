Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Acquires 74,450 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 370.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,550 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 74,450 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 3.1% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $49,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 40.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $596.65.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $500.77. 5,197,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,461,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $432.14 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $222.04 billion, a PE ratio of 60.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $505.32.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

