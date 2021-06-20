Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Buys 6,000 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 443.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 48,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,037,000 after purchasing an additional 39,722 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 49.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 802,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,861,000 after purchasing an additional 263,726 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,713,000 after purchasing an additional 85,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.30. The stock had a trading volume of 13,724,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,512,387. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $574.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $204.39 and a one year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

