Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.46.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.42. The stock had a trading volume of 12,357,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,202,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.47. The company has a market cap of $313.28 billion, a PE ratio of -68.97, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

