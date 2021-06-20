Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $3.65 Million Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 392.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,518 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 74,518 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Yelp worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 531.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Yelp by 32.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Yelp by 25.3% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Yelp stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.83. 1,253,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,249. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.85 and a beta of 1.84. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.47.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vivek Patel sold 4,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $173,612.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $697,439.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,229 shares of company stock worth $1,348,620. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on YELP. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

