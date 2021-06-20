Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $9.52 Million Stock Holdings in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 396,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,052 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of Pershing Square Tontine worth $9,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSTH. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

PSTH stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,303,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,283. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.09.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

