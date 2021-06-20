Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 58.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 413,500 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AGNC Investment worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 61.6% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 669.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.70. The company had a trading volume of 16,761,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,018,755. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.98.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jun 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.78.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.