Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Makes New $14.55 Million Investment in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 710,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,548,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth $4,169,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.87.

NYSE TME traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.09. 16,210,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,063,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.34.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

