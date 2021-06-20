Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 388,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,669,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,710,436,000 after buying an additional 1,942,160 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $714,522,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,688,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $442,332,000 after buying an additional 635,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,474,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $361,528,000 after buying an additional 313,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,664,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $331,171,000 after buying an additional 547,217 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

GE traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 82,064,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,109,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

