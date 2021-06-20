Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,141,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZM. Mizuho lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.07.

Shares of ZM stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $374.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,569,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,417,169. The business has a fifty day moving average of $326.38. The company has a market cap of $110.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $2,207,114.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.28, for a total value of $2,774,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,594,344.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,128 shares of company stock worth $53,283,808 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

