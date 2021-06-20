Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Purchases 226,940 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 58.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,940 shares during the quarter. The Kroger makes up 1.4% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of The Kroger worth $22,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $226,065,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,623,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,672 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,254,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,906,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KR. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.28.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $2,430,220 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.75. The company had a trading volume of 16,210,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,111,436. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

