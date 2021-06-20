Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 736,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,345,000. Magnachip Semiconductor accounts for 1.2% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Magnachip Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,214,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,460,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,585,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after buying an additional 655,792 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 178.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,575,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,227,000 after buying an additional 1,008,606 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,539,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,816,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,501,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,377,000 after buying an additional 95,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $24.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,851,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,192. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.39.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.53 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 70.89% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

