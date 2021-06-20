Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 628,000 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 628,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 1.4% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $21,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $41.75. The company had a trading volume of 61,292,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,505,967. The company has a market capitalization of $172.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.24.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

