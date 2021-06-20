Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Takes Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 260,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,743,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,045,000 after acquiring an additional 768,077 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,110,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,308,000 after buying an additional 556,450 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,404,000 after buying an additional 542,022 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,301,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,673,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,028,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,367,000 after buying an additional 34,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

NYSE:SBSW traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.02. 11,543,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,870,150. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.83. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBSW. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.