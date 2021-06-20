Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Qurate Retail worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 296,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 34,811 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 356,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 81,817 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,662,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,283,809.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 356,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $4,871,872.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,444,360 shares in the company, valued at $402,798,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 820,034 shares of company stock worth $11,096,097 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $12.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.02. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

